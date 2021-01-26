Halifax volunteers latest group to erect tiny shelters for homeless living in tents

A group of Halifax volunteers have become the latest Canadians to begin erecting tiny shelters for the homeless, with two wooden structures going up recently in a gentrifying section of the city's waterfront.

Halifax Mutual Aid built the pair of insulated structures amid a cluster of trees on city land in Dartmouth over the past two weekends.

One of the tiny shelter occupants, Paul, who declined to provide his last name, said in an interview Monday that without the structure he'd be suffering through cold weather in a nearby tent.

He says low welfare rates and the lack of available housing meant he couldn't find safe shelter for over three years before the small building went up.

In Toronto, a similar effort made headlines last year after a local carpenter, Khaleel Seivwright, began building tiny portable shelters for people living on the streets.

Halifax officials said in a statement Monday that residents of the ``homeless encampment'' in Dartmouth would not be evicted unless and until their need for adequate shelter is met.