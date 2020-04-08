Halifax woman charged with arson after two fires in the same building

A 64-year-old Halifax woman has been charged with two counts of arson after two incidents in the same building.

The first fire was reported around 4:10 p.m. on March 10th inside an apartment building in the 5500 block of Victoria Road.

No one was injured and the fire was deemed to be intentionally set.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a second fire at the building around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the blaze initially appeared to be accidental, but upon further investigation the fire was deemed to be intentionally set.

The woman was arrested and charged yesterday and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.