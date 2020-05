A 26-year-old woman from Halifax has been charged with stunting after a vehicle was clocked at over twice the legal limit.

The RCMP say an Acura ILX was traveling at 156 km/hr on Highway 333 near Old Coach Road, which has a speed limit of 70 km/hr.

The officer conducted a vehicle stop and charged the woman.

The vehicle was seized and impounded, and the driver's license was also seized and suspended for seven days.