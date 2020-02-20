Hants County boxer off to Olympic qualifying event in Argentina

Kennetcook's Wyatt Sanford is headed to the Olympics boxing qualifier in Argentina next month.

It's the first international qualification event for Olympic hopefuls looking to secure a spot at this summer's Games in Tokyo.

Sanford is one of eight male boxers that earned an invite to the Americas Olympic Qualification Event, happening March 26 to April 3 in Buenos Aires..

The 21-year-old, who is a four-time Canadian amateur champion, will fight in the 69-kilogram class.

Sanford is currently in the Dominican Republic for a warm-up tournament.

A final World Qualification Event will be held May 13-24 in Paris, France where boxers will have a last opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

~ With files from The Chronicle Herald

