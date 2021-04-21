Hazelton acclaimed for ninth consecutive term as NSNU President

Janet Hazelton has been acclaimed as the President of the Board of Director's of the Nova Scotia Nurses' Union (NSNU) for a ninth consecutive term.

The registered nurse from Truro is the longest-standing president of the organization, having held the position since October 2002, and will remain in the role for another two years.

The union made the announced today ahead of their Annual General Meeting, as close to 230 nurses, nursing students, and guests are expected to gather virtually.

Hazelton says there's more work to be done, including an upcoming round of negotiations, continuing to address workplace violence, and staffing levels in long-term care.

She says, "Our strong and committed membership is prepared to continue the advocacy work required to resolve these and other problems that plague nurses and our health care system."

The NSNU represents over 7,900 Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Licensed Practical Nurses working in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and community care such as VON and Canadian Blood Services.