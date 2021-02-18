Health Canada not ready yet to greenlight AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada is taking its time to make a decision about approving the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca.

More than two weeks ago the agency signalled the ruling could be imminent.

The World Health Organization gave its seal of approval to AstraZeneca Monday, and if Health Canada follows suit, almost 500 thousand doses could be shipped to Canada in March through the global vaccine-sharing program known as COVAX.

But Health Canada is still having a back and forth with the British-based company on the clinical data behind the vaccine.

While it is expected AstraZeneca would be the third vaccine approved in Canada, it is now on the verge of being surpassed by Johnson and Johnson.

In addition to getting AstraZeneca doses from COVAX, Canada bought 20 million directly from the company, and 10 million doses from Johnson and Johnson.

Deliveries of both would begin this spring if they get approved.

Nobody has yet approved Johnson and Johnson's vaccine, but the U-S is moving closer to doing so.