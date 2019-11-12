Health groups call for tougher e-cig restrictions

Nova Scotia health groups are calling for tougher restrictions on e-cigarettes to crack down on the "alarming" rate of youth vaping in the province.

Officials from the Lung Association of Nova Scotia and the Canadian Cancer Society are recommending the province ban the sale of flavoured vaping juices and restrict sales of vaping products to those who are at least 21 years old.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Hamdani of the lung association told the legislature's health committee that youth vaping rates are alarming compared to those in other provinces, but surveys have found 48 per cent would quit if the flavours were unavailable.

The committee was also told a ban on sales of vaping products to youths would help prevent the products from getting into high schools.