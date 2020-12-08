Healthcare workers to receive first COVID-19 vaccines in Nova Scotia

Healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nova Scotia will be the first to receive vaccines once they are approved by Health Canada.

The provincial government says healthcare workers in the Central Zone who work in COVID-19 care units, Regional Care Units and ICUs that care for COVID-19 patients will be vaccinated first.

The Department of Health says the focus of vaccinations in December will be in the Central Zone, as the vsccine must be stored under strict conditions and cannot easily be moved.

The first allotment of 1,950 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Nova Scotia next week.

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Tuesday it is important for the public to understand it will take months before everyone can be vaccinated.

Nova Scotia is following the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) guidance on COVID-19 vaccines.

The focus of the first three months of 2021 will be to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff, seniors living in the community who are 70 and older, and health-care workers directly involved in patient care.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine expected to arrive later this month.