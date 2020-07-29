Heat Warning continues for mainland Nova Scotia Wednesday

Environment Canada says warm and humid conditions will continue through to Thursday in mainland Nova Scotia.

In the Heat Warning issued shortly before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters say temperatures will fall between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius with Humidex values between 36 and 40 today.

There is not much relief coming overnight Wednesday either, with temperatures potentially only dropping to 16 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency says temperatures will be cooler along parts of the coast, with conditions expected to improve on Friday.

Tips to beat the heat include drinking plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, wearing loose fitting, light coloured clothing and spending time in a cool place.

Environment Canada is warning Nova Scotians to look out for the signs of heat-related illnesses and to never leave people or pets in a hot vehicle.