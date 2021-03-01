Heavy traffic causes Nova Scotia vaccination-booking web page to be taken offline

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 vaccination-booking web page is experiencing technical issues the first day it opened to people aged 80 and over.

The Health Department said Monday on Twitter its web page has been temporarily disabled as a precaution after booking service CANImmunize reported a slowdown because of high traffic volume.

The department says CANImmunize is investigating and in the meantime, people who want to book an appointment can do so by telephone, although it says call volumes are also high.

About 48,000 people in Nova Scotia are at least 80 years old and are eligible to get shots at a series of community clinics scheduled to open this month across the province.

Health officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today and a total of 35 active known infections.

They say that as of Sunday, the province had administered 32,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 12,845 people having received a booster shot.