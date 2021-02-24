iHeartRadio
Help RCMP identify suspect in counterfeit money investigation

(Submitted/RCMP)

Police are asking for help identifying a man who used a fake $50 bill to make a purchase at a store on Main Street in Kingston on Monday morning.

RCMP says the bill has distinctive blue markings, which the suspect folded down when he passed the bill to staff.

(Submitted/RCMP)

Image of bill passed in Kingston (Submitted/RCMP)

 The serial number on the bill is LGQ03229158 

Police describe the suspect as a tall man between 35 and 45-years old with a long reddish brown beard and moustache who was wearing a black toque, a grey Adidas zippered sweater and a black shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Kings District RCMP in Kingston or Crime Stoppers.
 

