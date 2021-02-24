Help RCMP identify suspect in counterfeit money investigation

Police are asking for help identifying a man who used a fake $50 bill to make a purchase at a store on Main Street in Kingston on Monday morning.

RCMP says the bill has distinctive blue markings, which the suspect folded down when he passed the bill to staff.

Image of bill passed in Kingston (Submitted/RCMP)

The serial number on the bill is LGQ03229158

Police describe the suspect as a tall man between 35 and 45-years old with a long reddish brown beard and moustache who was wearing a black toque, a grey Adidas zippered sweater and a black shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Kings District RCMP in Kingston or Crime Stoppers.

