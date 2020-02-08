Help RCMP solve Lower Sackville Robbery

Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public's help to solve an armed robbery in Lower Sackville on Thursday.

Officers responded to the robbery around 10:00 p.m. February 6 at a business in the 200 block of Sackville Drive.

A release says a suspect entered the business, produced a weapon and demanded money from the clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash in the direction of Skyridge Crescent.

RCMP say a search of the area was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a man with average height and build, wearing black jeans and hoodie, sunglasses and had a bandana partially covering his face.

Police say no one was injured in this incident and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).