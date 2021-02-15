Heritage Day in N.S. pays tribute to Edward Francis Arab

This Monday, Nova Scotia's annual provincial holiday known as Heritage Day will pay tribute to Edward Francis Arab, a soldier and lawyer of Lebanese descent.

Born in 1915, Arab was a grandson of some of the earliest Lebanese immigrants to Nova Scotia.

At the age of 16, he joined the Canadian Officer's Training Corps, graduated from Dalhousie Law School in 1937 and opened a law firm that had a reputation for taking on racism.

Arab later joined the Canadian Infantry Corps and was deployed in 1944 to fight for Canada during the Second World War in the Netherlands, where he was killed in action.