High risk offender released in Queens County

The Nova Scotia RCMP is advising those who reside in the South Brookfield area of Queens County that a high risk offender has been released.

A release says 53-year-old Scott Desrosiers was released from the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre in Dartmouth on Christmas Eve after serving a sentence for sexual offences.

Police say he initially lived in New Brunswick, but a change in his parole conditions meant a move to Queens County in December.

RCMP say Desrosiers has a criminal record dating back 31 years which includes convictions for aggravated sexual assault, theft, forcible confinement, break and enter and uttering threats.

His release is subject to a number of conditions which include the following:

- No association with individuals with a criminal record

- No possession of weapons, and no possession of knives or sharp instruments outside the home

- No consumption or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, or prescription drugs not prescribed to him

- No entry to businesses where alcohol is sold or consumed or is the primary source of business

- No direct communication with past victims or family members of past victims

- No personal or romantic relationships without prior notification to police

Police describe Desrosiers as being white, standing 6'1" tall and weighing 186 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says this information is being released to alert the public to Desrosiers' presence so suitable precautionary measures may be taken.

Vigilantism or other inappropriate conduct will not be tolerated.