High-risk offender residing in the community: Police

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) is advising that a high-risk offender is residing in the community.

Fifty-three-year-old Gerald Edmund Pike was released from a correctional facility after completing a sentence for offences including sexual assault, theft, uttering threats, and failure to comply with court orders.

HRP says he has a criminal convictions history for violent offences dating back to 1999 that includes convictions for sexual assault, assault, assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment, and uttering threats.

Pike has been assessed as being at a high-risk to re-offend and is on a long-term supervision order.

He will be required to follow strict conditions including restrictions on any activity that involves contact with children under the age of 18.

The information is being provided in accordance with the Nova Scotia Release of High-Risk Offender Information Protocol.