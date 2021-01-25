High-speed internet access being expanded in Nova Scotia

Develop Nova Scotia is expanding high-speed internet access to 5,000 additional homes and businesses in Nova Scotia.

Government says the Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative projects associated with the expansion are in Zone 1 (Western Nova Scotia), Zone 3 (Annapolis/Hants) and Zone 4 (South Shore).

The trust is investing $29 million in the contract extensions, with an additional $8 million in leveraged funds coming from other levels of government and the private sector.

The province says the contracts are with pre-qualified service providers Mainland Telecom, Bell Canada and Cross Country Communications and work should be completed on the extensions by the end of 2023.