Highway 102 closed in Shubenacadie after crash

The RCMP says Highway 102 in Sheubenacadie is temporarily closed following a crash Saturday.

In a tweet Saturday morning, the Mounties say the highway was closed between exits 9 and 11 and traffic is being diverted.

Bell Media's Chris VanTassel reports there was a large emergency vehicle response, including Fire, EHS and LifeFlight.

RCMP spokesperson Corporal Lisa Croteau says there was only one vehicle involved in the crash and the investigation into the cause was ongoing.

Croteau added the northbound lanes of the highway would re-open once LifeFlight had cleared the scene, but the southbound lanes would be closed for the investigation, though she did not say for how long.

Police say more information will be released later Saturday.