Highway 103 collision results in serious injuries

RCMP say 5 people were injured after a crash in Middlewood Saturday.

Officers responded at 5:09 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision at Camperdown School Road and Highway 103.

Police say their investigation has determined a car was travelling east on Highway 103 when a second car failed to yield and crossed the centre line into the path of the first vehicle.

RCMP say the driver and passenger of the first car, and driver and two passengers of the second, all sustained injuries.

One person was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries, while the other four were transported to hospital via EHS.

Police say Highway 103 was closed for an hour to allow for an investigation, but the highway has since reopened.