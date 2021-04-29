Hillside man charged in Pictou County break and enters

A 29-year old Hillside man is facing charges after a series of break and enters in Pictou County that spanned nearly two months.

Police say they arrested Arthur William Cross at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday following an investigating into several incidents that occurred between March 1st and April 28th, including one that occurred overnight on March 13th at a Marshy Hope business.

RCMP say Cross is facing six charges, including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one count each of break, enter and commit and possession of break-in instruments.

He was held in custody overnight and is due in court on Thursday.