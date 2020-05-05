HMCS Fredericton crew witnessed helicopter crash: National Defence

The Department of National Defence says some of the crew on board the HMCS Fredericton witnessed last week's deadly helicopter crash that killed six members of the Canadian military off the coast of Greece.

The department also says the flight-data and voice recorders from the Cyclone helicopter have been airlifted back to Canada and are now being analyzed by the National Research Council.

The Cyclone crashed into the Ionian Sea April 29 while returning to the Fredericton from a NATO training mission.

One body was recovered and five other Forces members on board are presumed dead.

The military initially reported in the hours after the crash that the helicopter was missing before later confirming it went down in the water.

Officials have declined to specify how close the helicopter was when it crashed, saying only that it was within 3.2 kilometres of the ship