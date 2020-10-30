Hold and Secure alert issued in Pictou County

New Glasgow Regional Police (NGRP) say a Hold and Secure alert has been issued in Pictou County as they remain on scene of a barricaded individual in New Glasgow.

As a safety measure, the public is asked to stay in their homes and avoid the Hillcrest Avenue area.

At 1:00 p.m. Friday, police said they were on scene of an armed suspect who had barricaded themselves in an apartment.

NGRP Constable Ken MacDonald said the area had been evacuated and the street was closed to pedestrians and motorists, while New Glasgow Academy had been placed under a Hold and Secure order as a precaution.

In a Facebook post shortly after, the Chignecto-Central Regional Center for Education asked students who went home for lunch to stay away from the school, adding staff and students at the school would remain indoors while the order was in effect.

The school was dismissed under police supervision at 3:00 p.m.