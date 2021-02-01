Homes for Nova Scotians living with disabilities set to open

Government says two homes for Nova Scotians living with disabilities in Milton, Queens County and Meteghan, Digby County, are built and preparing to begin operations this winter.

The homes are part of an $5-million investment made by the province to move Disability Support Program participants into the community by building eight additional small option homes across Nova Scotia.

The Department of Community Services says each home has/will have up to four residents with disabilities, with their location and design based on the needs of the Disability Support Program and their families.

Two new homes are currently under construction in the Halifax Regional Municipality and homes have opened in New Glasgow, Isle Madame, New Minas and Yarmouth over the past two years.