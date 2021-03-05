House of Assembly to meet in hybrid proceedings

The Third Session of the 63rd General Assembly will meet with hybrid proceedings when it opens on Tuesday in Halifax.

A release from the Speaker's Office says MLAs have unanimously agreed to adopt a proposal that limits in-person attendance in the chamber to the Speaker and 11 MLAs.

Three members of each of the Liberal, Conservative and NDP caucuses, as well attend the chamber with physical distancing measures in place, while the remainder of MLAs will attend proceedings via videoconference.

On Tuesday, the Government House leader will put forward a motion to provide for modifications to the Rules and Forms of Procedure of the House of Assembly that is necessary to conduct hybrid proceedings.