House of Commons to meet in-person once per week, hold virtual sittings

By a vote of 22-to-15, the governing Liberals and other opposition parties have thwarted the Conservative's effort to have Parliament sit in person several times a week throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government motion calling for once-a-week in-person sittings, eventually supplemented by virtual sittings was passed this afternoon.

A Conservative motion to add more in-person sittings each week was defeated by the same margin, with the Liberals, Bloc Quebecois, New Democrat and Green MPs voting against it.

The motion was proposed after the Tories refused during a week of negotiations to give unanimous consent to the government's proposal, triggering the return of the House of Commons today with a small contingent of MPs.