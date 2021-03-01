Houston calls for testing at entry points, 24-hour vaccinations

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston is calling on the Liberals to implement COVID-19 testing at airports and 24-hour vaccinations.

In a release, Houston says, "Nova Scotians are stepping up and getting tested. They have the right to expect the same from any person stepping into the province."

Houston has advocated for testing at points of entry before, adding setting up testing at airports would be easy.

The leader of the opposition is also calling on government to commit to 24-hour vaccinations, so that Nova Scotia can administer the vaccine faster when the Ottawa "gets its act together."

He says the province needs to be ready to inoculate the population faster than a 9-5 schedule.