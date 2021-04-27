Houston 'ready to volunteer' at Pictou County pop-up testing site

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston says he is 'ready to volunteer' at a pop-up testing site in Pictou County as soon as one is created.

Houston said in a release Monday, "for a while, pop up testing wasn't a part of our province's strategy. Now it's hugely successful, but not available in rural areas like Pictou County."

He added that as soon as resources are put in the area, he will recruit as many volunteers as he can.

The party says there are currently no pop up testing sites in Pictou County and there are no available appointments at the only other testing site in Pictou.

Other Pictou County MLAs Pat Dunn and Karla MacFarlane have made the same pledge, and are urging everyone to volunteer is pop up testing is brought to the region.