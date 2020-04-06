HRP issue 39 COVID-19-related tickets over the weekend

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) issued 39 tickets for violations of the Health Protection Act and Emergency Management Act over the weekend.

In an update today, HRP says the majority of these were in relation to being in prohibited areas.

Since the declaration of the state of emergency, HRP says it has responded to a total of 698 COVID-19 related calls.

Police are urging people to educate themselves on the directives and new enforcement measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.