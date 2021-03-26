HRP officer cleared by SiRT in Halifax shooting last summer

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has cleared a Halifax Regional Police officer who shot and wounded a suspect in Halifax last summer.

Officers located a stolen truck around 8:20 p.m. August 25th, and as they closed in, the suspect reversed into a police car before driving forward in the direction of an officer.

SiRT says the officer shot at the truck in an attempt to stop it, and the suspect was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound after the truck hit a tree.

The investigation determined the officer had reason to believe his life was in danger and shooting the suspect was justified.