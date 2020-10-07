HRP officer facing assault charge in Bedford arrest

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has charged a Halifax Regional Police officer in connection to an arrest in Bedford in February.

Two officers responded to the Sunnyside Mall in Bedford on February 21 to assist security during an incident involving a male and female youth.

The two youths were located outside the Bedford Place Mall and a 15-year-old boy was injured during his arrest.

SiRT says Cst. Mark Pierce is facing a charge of assault in connection to the arrest and will appear in court on November 17.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Allan April)