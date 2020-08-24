Human trafficking investigation in Pictou County leads to additional arrest, charges

A New Glasgow man has been arrested, and additional charges have been laid against two others, in relation to human trafficking in the Pictou County area.

The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team led Operation Hush in conjunction with the Nova Scotia RCMP, New Glasgow Regional Police, Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and Stellarton Police Service.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert Joseph Cameron was arrested July 15th and is scheduled to appear in court today to face two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

The RCMP say 45-year-old Aberlardo Sanchez Villar of new Glasgow is facing two additional charges of obtaining sexual services from a person over 18.

It was announced in June that he had been charged with sexual assault, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, obtaining sexual services from a person over 18, and breach of probation.

Twenty-three-year-old Justin Stanley MacDonald was charged in June with sexual assault, sexual interference, and breach of probation.

Police say he now also faces two more counts of sexual assault as well as an additional count each of sexual interference, possession of child pornography, and breach of probation.

The RCMP say that the victims have been offered support.

A publication ban was issued by the Provincial Court Judge in relation to all matters.