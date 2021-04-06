Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

A virtual tribute is planned for today to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus near Tisdale, Sask., on April 6, 2018.

The service from St. Augustine Catholic Church is to be livestreamed on the city of Humboldt's Facebook page.

It's to involve lighted candles and tolling church bells, followed by a moment of silence at 4:50 p.m., about the time the crash occurred.

The mayor has deemed today '2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Day' and would like to see that continued every April 6.

Saskatchewan city plans $25M tribute centre to mark deadly Broncos bus crash

A Saskatchewan city says it has a plan to permanently commemorate the deadly Broncos bus crash.

The plan includes a $25-million tribute centre, which is to have a gallery honouring the victims as well as an arena and a fitness and physiotherapy area.

The city says money for the project has to be raised and it will be at least a couple of years before construction gets underway.

A second committee is looking at a roadside memorial at the crash site, where a semi truck went through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus.

The city says there are some obstacles to having a memorial at the rural intersection, including power lines and road access.