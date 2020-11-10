Hundreds of needles located in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating after around 600 needles were located in an area near the railway tracks behind the New Glasgow Legion.

Police responded to the area just north of George Street around 1 p.m. yesterday after a complaint of needles being found.

Constable Ken Macdonald says a search of the area led to the discovery of hundreds of needles.

He says it's important to teach small children not to pick up these items when found.

(Submitted/New Glasgow Regional Police)