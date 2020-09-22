Hurricane Teddy approaches Atlantic Canada, could make landfall tonight

Weather warnings are up today for virtually all of Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Teddy moves in.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Atlantic coastlines of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

The storm could make landfall tonight.

Environment Canada says strong winds, heavy rain and pounding surf are in the forecast.

Though Teddy will likely transition to a post-tropical storm as it closes in on the region, it is expected to churn out gusts in excess of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour.

Teddy's eventual track is expected to take the storm over Nova Scotia, the eastern half of Prince Edward Island and over southwestern Newfoundland.

Rainfall amounts in these areas could exceed 50 millimetres, with some areas getting as much as 75 to 100 millimetres.

Rain ahead of Teddy will likely reach Nova Scotia by this afternoon and will continue in many areas into tomorrow.