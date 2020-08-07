Husband of N.S. mass shooting victim criticizes sale of replica police cars with gear

The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting is criticizing the continued online sale of retired police vehicles that are still equipped with official gear.

Nick Beaton, whose pregnant wife Kristen was killed by a gunman during the April 18-19 rampage, said today it's discouraging to find police cars with antennae and some rear bumper reflectors advertised on Nova Scotia online marketplaces.

The gunman who killed 22 people acquired four former police vehicles at auction, then used one of them, a Ford Taurus with RCMP decals, during his attacks across five communities.

Beaton points to a private Facebook group advertising the sale of a 2013 Ford Taurus retired police vehicle equipped with antennae, rear bumper stickers and a push bar, as well as another ad for a similar vehicle on Nova Scotia Kijiji.

Opposition Leader Tim Houston said in a news release today sales of retired police vehicles should be regulated to ensure the cars are decommissioned with no insignia, accessories or equipment that could reasonably confuse people.

Houston says he will introduce legislation to make those changes as soon as the legislature resumes.