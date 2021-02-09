Iain Rankin names transition team

Iain Rankin has named a six-member transition team as he moves into his new role as Premier of Nova Scotia.

A government release states that the group will meet today and begin working with civil service leaders in the period leading to swearing-in the new cabinet.

Former Halifax-Clayton Park MLA Diana Whalen is the transition team chair.

She's joined by NSCC CEO Don Bureaux, Burchells LLP lawyer David Cameron, retired deputy minister Frances Martin, Nova Scotia Legal Aid managing lawyer Brandon Rolle, and campaign advisor and ex-officio member of the transition team Dale Palmeter.

The releases states that a date to swear-in the new cabinet will be announced shortly.

Rankin was chosen as leader of the Liberals and the new Premier over the weekend, replacing outgoing Premier Stephen McNeil.

He garnered just over 52 per cent of the vote after the three-person race went to a second ballot.