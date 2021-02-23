Iain Rankin sworn in as N.S. Premier, unveils 16-member cabinet

Iain Rankin has been sworn in as Nova Scotia’s 29th Premier today during a ceremony at the Halifax Convention Centre, which was presided over by Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.

His 16-member cabinet includes revamped roles and departments, with several renamed "to reflect the premier’s focus on population growth, climate change and infrastructure".

Rankin will also serve as president of the Executive Council and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness, Minister of the Department of L’Nu Affairs, formally the Office of Aboriginal Affairs, and responsible for youth, military relations and the Office of Citizen-Centered Approaches.

Kelly Regan becomes Deputy Premier and also takes on the Department of Seniors, while maintaining her position as Minister of Community Services with responsibility for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

Labi Kousoulis is the province’s new Minister of Finance and Treasury Board and Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth, the renamed Department of Business, and is also responsible for trade.

Keith Irving, MLA for Kings South, was appointed Minister for the renamed Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Randy Delorey is Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Minister of Labour Relations.

Tony Ince returns to cabinet to lead the new Office of Equity and Anti-Racism, retains responsibility for the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs, and adds Communications Nova Scotia to his portfolio.

Zach Churchill, whose previous portfolios included the departments of Education and Early Childhood Development and Municipal Affairs, becomes Minister of Health and Wellness and will oversee the new Office of Mental Health and Addictions.

Chuck Porter returns to cabinet as Minister of Lands and Forestry and Energy and Mines, and Derek Mombourquette becomes Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Ben Jessome, MLA for Hammonds Plains-Lucasville, becomes Minister of the Public Service Commission, and Brendan Maguire, MLA for Halifax Atlantic, is the province’s new Minister of Municipal Affairs.

The Office of Immigration evolves to Immigration and Population Growth with Lena Metlege Diab as minister, and she remains as Minister of both Labour and Advanced Education and Acadian Affairs and Francophonie.

Geoff MacLellan will lead the new Department of Infrastructure and Housing.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal becomes Transportation and Active Transit, with Lloyd Hines remaining as minister.

Keith Colwell continues as Minister of Agriculture and of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Patricia Arab retains her role as Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services.

Suzanne Lohnes-Croft remains as Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage and Gaelic Affairs and adds responsibility for the Voluntary Sector to her portfolio.