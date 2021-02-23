Iain Rankin to be sworn in as premier of Nova Scotia today during Halifax ceremony

Iain Rankin is to be sworn in today as premier of Nova Scotia.

The 37-year-old was chosen as Liberal party leader at a virtual convention in Halifax Feb. 6.

Rankin will replace Stephen McNeil who announced his retirement after 17 years in politics last August.

The former cabinet minister served under McNeil in the environment and the lands and forestry portfolios.

Rankin captured his party's top job by billing himself as an agent of generational change and has vowed to be a collaborative leader.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc will preside over the swearing-in ceremony for Rankin and his new cabinet at the Halifax Convention Centre.