Ice pellets, freezing rain expected early this week

Environment Canada says a messy mix of wintry weather is expected early this week.

The national forecaster says snow will become mixed with rain before changing to rain in parts of southwestern Nova Scotia Monday morning.

Precipitation will slowly spread across the province into Monday evening, early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says inland areas of the province and the Annapolis Valley could see a prolonged period of freezing rain or ice pellets Monday night into Tuesday morning.

For Truro and surrounding areas, ice pellets or freezing rain will begin near midnight, changing to rain Tuesday morning.