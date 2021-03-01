Impaired driver arrested, drugs and cash seized in Millbrook Thursday

Two men are facing drug charges after an impaired driver sped past a police vehicle in Millbrook on Thursday.

RCMP say an officer was conducting traffic enforcement around 10:40 p.m. and when the vehicle was stopped, the driver tested positive for cannabis in a roadside screening.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized methamphetamine, cannabis and cash and arrested the 43-year old driver and 28-year old passenger, who are both from Moncton, N.B.

Police say the pair are facing drug possession charges, while the driver is also facing impaired driving charges.

Both have been released from custody and are due to appear in court in April.