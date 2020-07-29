Impaired driver arrested in stolen vehicle in Lower Sackville

Halifax District RCMP say a 59-year-old Bedford man has been arrested for impaired driving and being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Monday.

At around 10:50 p.m. July 27, an officer was leaving the detachment on Old Sackville Road when he noticed a Honda Civic driving by with no tail lights.

Police say the officer followed the vehicle and when he activated his emergency lights to pull the vehicle over, it did not stop immediately, but instead drove for a short time and turned into a driveway before the driver got out.

RCMP say the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving.

Queries on the Honda Civic indicated it had been stolen from Seawood Avenue in Lower Sackville on July 18.

Police say the driver was taken to detachment for breath samples and he was later released.

He is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Level Over 80mg% and Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000.

RCMP say the man is due in court in September.