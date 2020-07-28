Impaired driver hits police vehicle in Eskasoni

Eskasoni RCMP say a man is facing charges after he backed a vehicle into a police vehicle in Eskasoni on Sunday.

Officers responded around 3:50 p.m. to a report of an impaired driver and located the vehicle at a residence.

Police say when they attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver backed up and struck the police vehicle, causing minimal damage.

No one was injured in the collision.

RCMP say the driver was arrested and taken to the Eskasoni Detachment for a breath test, which resulted in readings nearly twice the legal limit.

A release states a 31-year-old man from Eskasoni is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Level Over 80 mg%.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in September.