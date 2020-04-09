Impaired driving charge laid after collision in New Glasgow drive-thru

A 33-year-old Pictou County woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision in a New Glasgow drive-thru.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the collision between a 2009 Hyundai Tucson and a 2014 Dodge Ram truck happened at the McDonald's on East River Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say neither driver was injured and both vehicles sustained minor damage.

The accused will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.