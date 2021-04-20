Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle used to push two parked vehicles

A 33-year-old Coldbrook woman has been charged after a disturbance call in Kings County.

Officers responded to a residence on Ward Avenue in North Alton around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a vehicle pushed two parked vehicles in a driveway, one into a house and the other a "considerable distance".

The RCMP say the driver was arrested and taken to the New Minas detachment, where she refused to provide a breath sample.

She's since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, refusing to comply with a demand, and impaired operation of a conveyance.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on June 30th.