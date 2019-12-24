Impaired driving charge laid in Lower Sackville

A man faces impaired driving and Motor Vehicle Act charges after a police chase led to an arrest in the woods in Lower Sackville.

The RCMP say an officer spotted an SUV with a burnt out headlight early Saturday morning and attempted a vehicle stop, but the SUV ran a red light at the intersection of Millwood Drive and Beaverbank Road.

Another officer located the vehicle minutes later on its roof and the driver fled when police approached.

A K-9 unit was called in, and the accused was in custody a half hour later.

He's also charged with impaired driving, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and seven summary offence tickets for charges including being a newly licensed driver failing to comply with conditions, operating an unregistered vehicle, and failing to have two headlamps.