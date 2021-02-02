Impaired driving charge laid in New Glasgow
A 50-year-old woman from Pictou County is charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in New Glasgow.
New Glasgow Regional Police responded to the scene on North Provost Street around 9 p.m. yesterday.
The New Glasgow Fire Department, EHS, and Nova Scotia Power were also on scene.
A 2017 Dodge Ram was towed from the scene.
Police say that the woman was not injured in the collision and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date.