Impaired driving charges after lawn tractor pulled over in Eastern Passage

The RCMP have laid impaired driving charges after stopping two men who were riding a lawn tractor on Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage.

The traffic stop was conducted at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the slow-moving lawn tractor had been obstructing traffic and forcing it to slow down significantly.

The operator, a 55-year-old man from Eastern Passage, was arrested and the RCMP say he provided breath samples that were over the legal limit.

He faces charges of impaired driving and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

The man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 31st.