Impaired driving charges laid after truck hits Milford home

A 38-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a truck hit a home in Milford and fled the scene before police arrived.

East Hants RCMP responded around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday and located the truck abandoned in a school parking lot in Milford a short time later.

Police say Brannon Wayne Hooper was located hiding in a nearby wooded area with the help of witnesses.

He was arrested and transported to the Enfield RCMP Detachment, but police say that he refused to provide breath samples.

Hooper appeared in court on Monday to face charges of dangerous operation and impaired operation of a conveyance, refusal of a breath demand, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

He's scheduled to return to Shubenacadie Provincial Court on September 14th.