Impaired driving charges laid following four-vehicle crash in Preston

An Antigonish County man has been charged after a four-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Preston early Saturday evening.

Police say a red car veered into oncoming traffic and struck another car and then two SUVs.

The passenger of the red car, a 36-year-old woman from Truro, was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the other five people involved were checked and released at the scene.

Morris James Lanceleve is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit, and seven counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Police say further charges are pending.