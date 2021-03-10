Impaired driving charges laid in separate incidents in Truro

Two people have been charged with impaired driving by Truro Police after a pair of overnight incidents on Monday.

After a call to police about a possible impaired driver leaving a local drinking establishment, officers located the vehicle and arrested a 31-year-old Truro man.

He faces charges of impaired driving and driving while his license is suspended.

Truro Police then responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a building while navigating the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant on Willow Street.

A 42-year-old man from Amherst was arrested at the scene and is charged with impaired driving, failing to comply with a court order, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.