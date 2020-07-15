Impaired driving, speeding charges laid in Cape Breton

The RCMP say a speeding driver in Cape Breton is facing impaired driving charges.

Police say that a truck was clocked at 108 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone in Big Pond.

A vehicle stop was conducted and the RCMP say that the officer noted signs of impairment on the driver so he was screened for alcohol impairment, which he failed.

The 66-year-old man from Eskasoni was arrested and taken back to the detachment for a breath test, which was found to be over the legal limit.

The driver is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit, speeding, and two counts of breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on September 1st.